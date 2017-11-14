After Being Accused Of Sexual Assault, Richard Dreyfuss Does What Everyone Expected…

Another Hollywood mogul has been accused of sexual assault, will it ever end? Richard Dreyfuss has been accused by Jessica Teich, an actress of sexual impropriety in the past.

He began by denying the accusations of his accuser, Jessica Teich, but shortly after conceded that during the 1980s, he was an “asshole — the kind of performative masculine man my father had modeled for me to be.” Blame others, good move.

What is this fatal masculine flaw Dreyfuss used to have? Get ready — it’s a big one.

He was a relentless flirt.

I flirted with all women, be they actresses, producers, or 80-year-old grandmothers. I even flirted with those who were out of bounds, like the wives of some of my best friends, which especially revolts me. I disrespected myself, and I disrespected them, and ignored my own ethics, which I regret more deeply than I can express. During those years I was swept up in a world of celebrity and drugs – which are not excuses, just truths. Since then I have had to redefine what it means to be a man, and an ethical man. I think every man on Earth has or will have to grapple with this question. But I am not an assaulter.

There is a sea-change happening right now, which we can look upon as a problem or an opportunity. We all of us are awakening to the reality that how men have behaved toward women for eons is not OK. The rules are changing invisibly underneath our feet. I am playing catch up. Maybe we all are. I hope people can join me in honestly looking at our behavior and trying to make it right. We have to relearn every rule we thought we knew about how men and women interact, because after all getting together is the most fundamental human compulsion. And if we don’t succeed in that, what do we have? I hope this is the beginning of a larger conversation we can have as a culture.

The dominoes continue to fall, is there one man in a position of power in Hollywood who didn’t try to leverage that position into having sex with all the women who work beneath them? If so I’d like to hear that story, because it’s becoming an anomaly.