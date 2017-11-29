ABC’s Cokie Roberts: “Every Female In The Press Corps Knew” To Avoid Being In Elevator With Conyers

Cokie Roberts made a startling admission, while speaking to ABC news during their segment “This Week,” saying that “every female in the press corps knew” to avoid being in an elevator with Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), and has apparently known about this “for years.”

Conyers has been accused of sexual misconduct from several past female staffers, and has even been accused of paying one of the women off using taxpayer money.

Despite his reputation among women he has worked with and testimony from women claiming he has touched them inappropriately and harassed them at work, top Democratic leaders however, including Nancy Pelosi have continued to battled on the Congressman’s behalf. Pelosi even referred to the embattled congressman as an “icon.”

Roberts was discussing the culture on Capitol Hill and said that given the trend of women coming forward with their experiences, that culture could change.

“The fact that people are willing to be public can change things. I mean, we all talked about for years,” said Roberts.

“Don’t get in the elevator with him, you know, and the whole every female in the press corps knew that, right, don’t get in elevator with him,” said Roberts. She continued, “Now people are saying it out loud. And I think that does make a difference.”

It’s appalling that for years there has been a general consensus among women working with John Conyers, that you do not want to be alone with him or you are in danger of being sexually assaulted. What is even more appalling that women who work on Capitol Hill, who have known Conyers for years and are surely aware of his behavior, women like Nancy Pelosi, will stand up in front of a microphone and claim that John Conyers is a good man and shouldn’t have to resign.