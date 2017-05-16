ABC Receives Devastating News After Cancelling Tim Allen’s Show

Last week, ABC made the controversial decision to cancel Tim Allen’s conservative sitcom Last

Man Standing. The decision came in spite of the fact that the show was dominating the ratings.

Not surprisingly, fans are outraged with the network.

Many suspect the show was cancelled simply because it regularly criticized liberals (not exactly

a popular opinion in the left entertainment industry). The decision is particularly suspicious

because the show was ABC’s second-most-watched comedy this season, with 8.1 million

regular views—ranking just behind Modern Family.

“Looks like ABC is playing politics with your show despite decent ratings,” Gov. Scott Walker

tweeted, mentioning Tim Allen. The comment received hundreds of thousands of retweets.

“I am furious,” Vicki Mealus, another Twitter user, wrote. “My husband and I love the show and

Tim Allen. We will boycott ABC.”

"@ofctimallen ABC is now Dead to Me and we ALL will boycott you!" Chris Lucas

added. “Cancelled ‘Last Man Standing’ 4 NO REASON BUT POLITICAL.”

What do you think? Did ABC make a big mistake?