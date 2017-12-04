ABC News: Majority Of America Accuses Democrats Stand For Nothing Except Being Against Trump

A new poll that ran over the weekend shows that most Republicans feel that democrats don’t stand for anything except for opposing the president. The poll’s finding were reported by Jon Karl of ABC news, he said:

“Democrats stand for nothing more than opposing” Donald J. Trump. “That’s a problem for Democrats…they have to stand for something beyond simply opposing the president.”

In the video below, Karl says:

The New York Post has more on the Democrats’ lack of ideas:

Why Democrats are still losing the war of ideas

Last week, a Politico/Morning Consult poll on President Trump’s proposed travel ban on visitors from six predominantly Muslim countries revealed a somewhat surprising discovery: 60 percent of voters agreed with Trump’s proposed ban. That includes 56 percent of independents and even 41 percent of Democrats.

The plan, however, has a distinct advantage: It’s the only idea on the table.

What’s the alternative to the ban from the left? What’s the plan to stop terrorist attacks? Literally nothing.

Every time there’s a deadly attack, liberals rush to downplay the dead bodies as just a regular part of life and not take any action lest we radicalize more terrorists. After the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, then-President Barack Obama said that we “refuse to be terrorized.” After the November 2015 terrorist attacks in France, the deadliest day of violence in France since World War II, Mayor Bill de Blasio said “terrorists can’t succeed if we refuse to be terrorized.”