ABC Guest Implies Women Of Lower Class Don’t Believe Sexual Harassment Claims Because They Are Used To Worse

A guest speaking on ABC’s “This Week” last Sunday had an interesting theory as to why she thinks lower class women aren’t reacting as strongly to the news of sexual impropriety against women, which is that they are used to worse treatment, so sexual harassment isn’t out of the norm.

Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts said, “One of the things to keep in mind is, in the base, even women are suspicious about these sexual harassment claims.”

She continued, “And part of the reason for that is that women who are not in fancy white collar jobs often have really awful things happen to them on the job. They are assaulted. They are raped. They have horrible things happen to them. And so when they hear women say, ‘he talked dirty to me,’ or ‘he came on to me,’ they think, ‘big deal. That’s not what happened to me. What happened to me is so much worse.’ And so there’s not that same sense of affinity.”

What a ridiculous generality and one that is also completely untrue. With all the news coming out about women in politics and in Hollywood being sexually assaulted, you are really going to make the claim that lower class women this type of stuff so often it doesn’t phase them? it’s just not true.

This woman uses no statistics to back up her claim, not even the amount of sexual incidents reported in white collar vs blue collar jobs. Also, these women in white collar positions aren’t just getting talked dirty to, politicians like Franken is grabbing their butts and objectifying them, or posting pictures online of himself violating a woman with a public career.

This woman has no right to demean the claims of these woman in “white collar” jobs by saying they are trivial in comparison to working class women.