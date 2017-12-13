94 Yo Widow Bursts Into Tears After Class Ring Given To Husband Killed During WWII Is Returned To Her

This story will pull at the heartstrings of every American, as one 94-year-old widow cried tears of joy on Sunday as she was presented with a ring she gave her husband 70 years ago before he died fighting in World War II.

Betty McAleenan of Wyoming was reunited with her high school class ring after it was found in Papua, New Guinea glimmering like a shard of hope beneath the plane wreckage that killed her husband Staff Sgt. Robert Greebull in 1944.

Greebull fought as a bomber gunner in the Wyoming Air National Guard. The cause of the crash has not been reported.

Betty McAleenan gave her High School class ring to her husband to keep him safe. Robert and his good luck charm made it through 38 successful missions but unfortunately he lost his life during the 39th. The ring survived.

The ring was discovered among the plane wreckage 40 years ago, and we only just recently returned to McAleenan, who hadn’t forgotten about the ring, or her late husband a bit.

‘He was a wonderful, wonderful guy,’ Betty McAleenan said to KLTA.

‘And I fell madly in love like all people do at that age,’ she continued.

The US Naval Research Laboratory is continuing to search for undiscovered plane and ship wrecks in Papa, New Guinea in heavily forested areas that were missed before.

The Lab led a team of scientists and engineers to use radar technology to find hidden planes.

McAleenan told reporters that finding the box with the ring offers her some closure after years of mourning her husband’s tragic death.

‘I gave it to him so that we could be together,’ she said.

Fox news reports that Robert Greebull once said the ring was the closest thing to being with his wife.

Her family says that they believe the ring has come ‘full circle.’

This story sounds like one out of a book. This is true love that has lasted decades, and through the tragic death of Robert Greebull. Tell your loved ones that you love them, love is all we truly have in this world at the end of the day.