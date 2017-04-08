91 Year Old Man Open Fires On Thugs When They Tried To Rob Him [VIDEO]

A 91-year-old Michigan man was leaving his vehicle to walk into a Rite Aid in Eastpointe when a strange man approached him, behaving erratically. Frightened, the elderly man told the stranger that he had a license to have a concealed firearm to scare the man off.

Instead, the stranger pointed an unknown object at him. That’s when the senior citizen fired at the man and struck him in the neck. Thankfully, the stranger ran away and was later apprehended by police, who arrested him and took him to the hospital.

In this case, the elderly man did the right thing. He warned that he was armed, and when the man continued advancing, he used his right to defend himself.

If he wasn’t armed, the situation could have turned ugly.