86 Yo Woman With Dementia Comes To Santa, Brings Tears To His Eyes After What She Does
by ago0
An 86-year-old woman who has been deeply effected by dementia briefly snapped out of it when she sat down with Santa, and it was a very powerful moment.
“Every time Santa got close to her, she would nuzzle in and close her eyes as if there was no place she would rather be,” the studio wrote on its Facebook page.
“It was so sweet and emotional for Santa and our whole staff.”
The photography studio, Hartsocks’ Photography, said Santa cried when the woman left.
Karen Rangal was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and has been struggling with it since as she was recently placed in hospice care.
Her family watched in awe how she suddenly returned to life as she held the bearded man’s arm and wouldn’t let go.
“She recognized him, and she talked to him and even afterward she was saying, ‘I miss Santa. I want to see Santa’,” her daughter-in-law Linda Rangel told ABC News.
As it turns out, the Santa love is nothing new, as Karen’s son pointed out that she has a collection of Santa pictures from over the years.
“It started when we were little,” the son said. “And even when we were older, she continued even going by herself to the mall and having her picture taken. She had a frame at home and each year she would change the photo out and give us copies.”
The touching scene at the mall has prompted an avalanche of comments on Facebook.
“That is the sweetest thing I’ve seen. Proof that the magic of this season is still alive!” wrote one.
“This brings joy to my heart. My mom passed away a year ago from Alzehimer’s and in her final stages of life it was the things she enjoyed as a child that put a smile on her face. What a beautiful moment to treasure!” another user said.
Christmas brings out the best in people.