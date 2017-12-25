86 Yo Woman With Dementia Comes To Santa, Brings Tears To His Eyes After What She Does

An 86-year-old woman who has been deeply effected by dementia briefly snapped out of it when she sat down with Santa, and it was a very powerful moment.

“Every time Santa got close to her, she would nuzzle in and close her eyes as if there was no place she would rather be,” the studio wrote on its Facebook page.

“It was so sweet and emotional for Santa and our whole staff.”

The photography studio, Hartsocks’ Photography, said Santa cried when the woman left.

Karen Rangal was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and has been struggling with it since as she was recently placed in hospice care.

Her family watched in awe how she suddenly returned to life as she held the bearded man’s arm and wouldn’t let go.

“She recognized him, and she talked to him and even afterward she was saying, ‘I miss Santa. I want to see Santa’,” her daughter-in-law Linda Rangel told ABC News.

As it turns out, the Santa love is nothing new, as Karen’s son pointed out that she has a collection of Santa pictures from over the years.