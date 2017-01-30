74 Year Old Florida Woman Unleashes Hell Fire On Thugs Who Break In

According to reports from KLSA, 74-year-old Texas woman Rebbie Roberson was watching the news when someone broke into her Texarkana home. She knew immediately her life was as stake.

“I had to walk right out in front of him,” Roberson told reporters. “I didn’t know if he was going to kill me or what.”

Fortunately, Roberson had a weapon to protect herself.

“I reached over there and grabbed this gun. And when I swerved around, I pointed it at him and he ran,” Roberson commented, saying she followed the man and fired her pistol. Though she is not sure if she hit the intruder, she did leave bullet holes in her home—a decision she does not regret.

“I tried to kill him,” Roberson told KLSA. “Anybody breaks in on me, I’m going to kill them. He’s going to kill me or I’m going to kill him.”

Authorities in Bowie County confirm Roberson was within her rights to use her weapon the way she did.

“It could have been worse for both individuals, both the victim and the suspect,” Chief Deputy Jeff Neal said.

What do you think? Would the situation have been much worse for Roberson without her second amendment rights to protect her?