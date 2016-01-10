65-Year-Old Woman Shoots Robber Michael Bontaites Square In The Chest

Michael Bontaites, 23, broke into a small apartment building in Queen City. It belonged to a 65-year-old woman, who was armed and ready.

The woman shot Michael square in the chest with her pistol. She then retreated and called the police.

“She looked and observed a white male with a dark hooded sweatshirt quickly approach her, run past her, and immediately block her path,” O’Keefe stated in a press release. “The male then reached out and attempted to grab her.”

That’s when the apartment owner took action and shot him.

We love hearing stories like this. Publicity helps show criminals that they can’t get away without getting shot. We don’t even want to think of what would have happened if this lady didn’t have a concealed carry permit. She could have been badly injured, or even killed.

