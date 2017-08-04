6 Sickening Stats About Al Gore: He Spends 21 Times More Energy Than The Average American

This week, climate change ‘activist’ Al Gore released a sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth,” called “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” Gore has been promoting the film like crazy, hoping to get another $50 million at the box office.

Since losing the election in 2000, Gore had made climate change the center of his focus. His net worth has gone up to $200 million based on profits he’s making from his climate change rhetoric. Sadly, almost all of that profit will be funneled into his 20-room gated mansion in Nashville.

The 10,070-square-foot Colonial-style home contains 20 rooms—including five bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and two half-baths. Gore purchased the home in 2002 for $2.3 million. Eight years later he divorced his wife and his four grown children no longer live at home. He’s currently the only resident. He also owns at least two other homes.

Surprise, surprise. Gore is yet another Democrat who is not practicing what he preaches. Just check out these stats, courtesy of Independent Journal Review:

• The past year, Gore’s home energy use averaged 19,241 kilowatt-hours (kWh) every month, compared to the U.S. household average of 901 kWh per month.

• Gore guzzles more electricity in one year than the average American family uses in 21 years.

• In September of 2016, Gore’s home consumed 30,993 kWh in just one month — as much energy as a typical American family burns in 34 months.

• From August 2016 through July 2017, Gore spent almost $22,000 on electricity bills.

• Gore paid an estimated $60,000 to install 33 solar panels. Those solar panels produce an average of 1,092 kWh per month, only 5.7 percent of Gore’s typical monthly energy consumption.

• During the past 12 months, Gore devoured 66,159 kWh of electricity just heating his pool. That is enough energy to power six average U.S. households for a year.