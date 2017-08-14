$520 Billions In Government Waste… Ben Carson Reveals The Shocking Truth About Obama’s Admin

Liberals love to pick on Ben Carson, Donald Trump’s Housing and Urban Development Secretary. They profess that due to his lack of government experience, he is simply unqualified for the job. Although he seems to be on to something that Barack Obama’s former HUD secretary strangely missed while she was in the position.

Carson demanded an audit of the entire Housing and Urban Development Department after he was appointed, as reported by The Daily Wire. He was shocked that there was $520 billion in bookkeeping errors that otherwise would have gone unnoticed.

The auditors stated that “The total amounts of errors corrected in HUD’s notes and consolidated financial statements were $516.4 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively.”

There was a great deal more information that the audit uncovered:

The auditors revealed that the ongoing problems “were due to an inability to establish a compliant control environment, implement adequate financial accounting systems, retain key financial staff, and identify appropriate accounting principles and policies.”

