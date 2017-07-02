4th Of July Budweiser Commercial For Veterans Goes Instantly Viral, When You See It You’ll Know Why…

These days, it’s a rare thing for the liberal entertainment industry to show public support for veterans of the military. That’s why it was a welcome surprise this week when Budweiser released an ad for the Fourth of July, honoring our nation’s men and women in uniform.

Budweiser released a new ad in which actor Adam Drive, a veteran himself, surprises another veteran by delivering a scholarship to his daughter.

U.S. Army veteran John Williams sustained a tragic injury while training for Operation Desert Storm. That’s a similar story to Driver, who was injured shortly before he was deployed, putting an end to his military career. That’s part of the reason Driver was selected to surprise Williams at his home to give his daughter, Hayley Grace Williams, a scholarship to nursing school.

The scholarship was given to Hayley as part of a joint effort between Budweiser and Folds of Honor, which has reportedly awarded 2,200 scholarships to veterans and their family members since 2011.

“They sent me your letter; I was in the military too,” Driver said as he met the family. “[Folds of Honor] reached out to me and they told me to let you know that you got the scholarship. But also, Budweiser and I thought that you shouldn’t have to worry about school, so Budweiser is gonna be covering all your remaining school expenses for the rest of next year.”

Driver later explained that his visit was as emotional for him as it was for the Williams family.

“I found the Williams’ to be an incredibly close-knit and loving family. I understood where Hayley’s father John was coming from right away. John was injured right before being deployed. I was also injured right before deployment, so that sense of not finishing your job with the people you started with is something we connected on,” Driver told the Huffington Post. “Despite his injuries he works incredibly hard as a bus driver to support his family. Hayley’s father inspired her to become a nurse to help people just like him. So as I said I felt very fortunate to be there and to help Haley take the next step.”