30 Dems Caught Committing Treason… Look What’s Happening Now

On Thursday, Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue revealed that 30 Democratic senators met with the Russian ambassador in 2015 to pitch President Obama’s nuclear Iran deal. At the time, they were all openly supporting Democratic presidential candidates.

The Daily Caller reports that Perdue did this in an attempt to defend Attorney General Jeff Sessions from accusations that he lied to Congress about his communications with the same ambassador during Trump’s presidential campaign. He criticized his colleagues for “slandering” a former member of the upper chamber.

“We have literally reached a point where members of this body are slandering former colleagues for having and taking the same opportunities afforded to them,” Perdue said. “This morning my colleague, the senior senator from Missouri [Claire McCaskill], tweeted that she had never, ever, met with or taken a call from a Russian Ambassador. But her own Twitter account proved that she has at least twice in the last four years.”

When he was a senator, Sessions served on the Senate Armed Services Committee with Perdue and Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill.

“Thirty members, as a matter of fact, of this body met with the Russian Ambassador and ambassadors from other nations in 2015 for a sales pitch on President Obama’s deal with Iran,” Session said. “Many of them—including the senior senator from Missouri—were open supporters at that time of candidates in the presidential race.”

What do you think? Does this hypocrisy need to end?