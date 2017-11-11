3 Ways To Pay Tribute To Veterans And REALLY Mean It On Veterans’ Day

Veterans day is one of the most overlooked American holidays, but it shouldn’t be, because we owe our armed services everything we have. Veterans in this country don’t always have the best support and the best lives after serving, on average 20 veterans per day die from preventable causes outside of battle. Addictions,​ ​depression,​ ​homelessness,​ ​and​ ​damaged​ ​relationships​​ ​tear​ ​through those​ ​who​ ​have​ ​served.

This doesn’t describe all veterans, a large percentage live normal and successful lives after they serve, but for any veteran to be suffering i this country, after what they have done for us in other countries, is unacceptable.

So to raise a little bit of awareness for the veterans around Veteran’s Day, here is three ways you can honor your veterans.

Become informed – try to understand the life of a veteran. Understand what is it they have been through. There are amazing books, and documentaries detailing the lives of U.S. soldiers before and after battles, they are just normal American’s who stepped up to the plate to make a difference. If you do support our troops, adopt a veterans organization – There are a plethora of veterans organizations who work every day to make a difference in the lives of our U.S. troops, give them a helping hand. Paying taxes doesn’t count, veterans also pay taxes, and it’s mandatory, support needs to be optional, and you need to want to help and make a difference. Learn what veterans know – understand what they have been through, what they have seen, and understand how that shapes them as a person after their service. Soldiers see unspeakable things, things we see in nightmares, and understanding that veterans have been through hell and back is pivotal to helping them.

Veteran’s day doesn’t have to be just another holiday, make a difference in a veteran’s life.