SHOCKING: Whole Uranium One Scandal Exposed From Day 1… Everything You Have To Know

There is a lot to follow in order to get to the bottom of the Clinton uranium one scandal, but once you understand the connections, and who’s profiting, it becomes easy to see why this is so big.

it turns out not just the Clinton’s are involved, but the Obama administration, DOJ, and FBI as well.

Andrew McCarthy does a masterful job of breaking down the entire scandal from beginning until now.

It’s funny to know that the same people leading this Russian which hunt against Trump, were aware of the uranium one scam and helped to cover it up.

Here’s just a little of what Andy McCarthy explains to us in his summary:

Here’s the kicker: The Uranium One scandal is not only, or even principally, a Clinton scandal. It is an Obama-administration scandal.

The Clintons were just doing what the Clintons do: cashing in on their “public service.” The Obama administration, with Secretary Clinton at the forefront but hardly alone, was knowingly compromising American national-security interests. The administration green-lighted the transfer of control over one-fifth of American uranium-mining capacity to Russia, a hostile regime — and specifically to Russia’s state-controlled nuclear-energy conglomerate, Rosatom. Worse, at the time the administration approved the transfer, it knew that Rosatom’s American subsidiary was engaged in a lucrative racketeering enterprise that had already committed felony extortion, fraud, and money-laundering offenses.

This next part is even worse:

The Obama administration also knew that congressional Republicans were trying to stop the transfer. Consequently, the Justice Department concealed what it knew. DOJ allowed the racketeering enterprise to continue compromising the American uranium industry rather than commencing a prosecution that would have scotched the transfer. Prosecutors waited four years before quietly pleading the case out for a song, in violation of Justice Department charging guidelines. Meanwhile, the administration stonewalled Congress, reportedly threatening an informant who wanted to go public.