Look What Trump Did To Help This Imprisoned Marine Tossed Away By Obama

There has been a lot of news recently about Trump and Obama’s outreach to members of the military and their families and how the two administrations contrast each other in that respect. Obama has been known as a president who hasn’t called the families of fallen soldiers to console them, and hasn’t reached out to soldiers when they needed his help.

A great example of this shortcoming rom the Obama administration is with the mishandling of the situation involving Marine Sgt. Andrew Tahmooressi, the soldier held in a Mexican jail for 214 days. Relations between the United States and Mexico should be to the point where a phone call from the president would handle this situation, but President Obama never made the call.

With the Obama administration on it’s way out, helping this soldier was not on the former president’s priority list, but there were those using their platforms to help the Marine.

Fox News’ Greta Van Susteren told her audience about the charitable effort on behalf of Mr. Trump, but also added this point about the President — he “wouldn’t even pick up the phone to help.”

via Greta Wire:

Trump: “I was proud to help Sgt. Tahmooressi and this showed what we can do when we work together.”

Greta: “In all seriousness, Donald did help out Sgt. Tahmooressi. He sent him some money to help him jump start his life. Sgt. Tahmooressi rotted in a Mexican prison for 214 days. President Obama wouldn’t even pick up the phone to help.”

Tahmooressi was released in November when a Mexican judge was finally convinced to do so on humanitarian grounds. His imprisonment was an embarrassment to the Obama administration, culminating in a September congressional hearing that was “highly critical of Obama Administration efforts to secure his release and Mexico’s refusal to let him go.”

Trump has been helping Tahmooressi financially to get back on his feet.