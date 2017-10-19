African American Attacks White Man In Bus For Past Ancestors Slavery

A helpless, disabled white male was attacked on a mass transit bus in Maryland by an African American who blamed the older man for putting his grandparents into slavery.

The victim was a 52 year-old on a Metro bus in the D.C. suburb of Silver Springs, Maryland, when 27 year-old Marquis Evans-Royster began spitting in the man’s face, and yelling racial slurs.

The confrontation began when Evans-Royster boarded the bus without paying the fare, eye witnesses reported.

The victim, a homeless man, who remained nameless, initially didn’t respond to the threats or to Evans-Royster, until the latter attempted to go through the older man’s pockets, saying that he “owed him money for making his grandmother a slave.”

When other passengers tried to intervene, Evans-Royster threatened to pour a bottle of urine he had on him over the other passengers.

The threat caused one bus rider to tell the media that Evans-Royster must also have some sort of mental problem. “Who carries around a bottle a urine?” bus rider Desi Cureton scoffed.

Evans-Royster was seen on the bus survellance camera and arrested four days later and charged with assault and racial harassment. Evans-Royster already ha a long history with the law, including charges or racial and religious harassment, robbery and assault.

Tyrone Kenney, a 70-year-old black man who grew up during the Civil Rights Era, decried the incident.

“It speaks to the state of the times,” Kenney said. “People are desperate, they’re looking for leadership, they’re looking for guidance, but they’re not getting it at home, they’re not getting it from government. It’s a period of time I’ve never seen before.”

Evans-Royster will be represented by a public defender and will next appear in court on October 27.