WARNING: Trump Sends Another Nuclear Aircraft Carrier To Korean Peninsula With 7,500 Men Aboard Who Have A Very Special Ability

Just one week after uttering his now-infamous “this is the calm before the storm” statement to the press ahead of a dinner with military leaders, We learn that Trump has dispatched a second nuclear air craft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, armed with 7,500 marines, to the Korean peninsula.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, is en route to the western Pacific after leaving San Diego port last week.

The Roosevelt will focus on maritime security operations in the Pacific and Middle East, the US military announced.

But the £3.4billion ($4.5billion) warship, known as “the Big Stick”, has been sent to boost US defence on the Korean peninsula, according to South Korean media.

It is expected to arrive in region in the coming weeks amid fears North Korea is about to test another missile or nuclear weapon.

Admiral Steve Kohler, a commanding officer on the vessel was quoted saying the marines are “ready as a war fighting force”.

“The US Navy carrier strike group is the most versatile, capable force at sea,” he said in a statement before the ship’s launch.

“After nearly a year of training and integration exercises, the entire team is ready as a warfighting force and ready to carry out the nation’s tasking.”

As tensions rise between the United States and North Korea, Trump and his advisors are not taking anything lightly, as they stockpile naval forces in the pacific. These signs could be pointing to the storm Trump referred to in his comments “You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” he said: “It could be the calm… before… the storm.” A reporter asked him quickly after he made these comments what the storm would be and Trump only replied “you’ll find out”, I think this is us finding out, the storm is Korea.