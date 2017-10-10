Dianne Feinstein “All In” For Another Run To The Senate In 2018

The oldest serving Senate Member, Dianne Feinstein, for the United States just proclaimed that she’s “all in” for the upcoming Senate elections in 2018. Feinstein has been a Democratic Senator since 1992 and she believes she still has a lot to fight for. Feinstein is dismissing the fact that less than half of registered California voters do not believe that she should run for reelection, according to a new poll.

“I’m ready for a good fight. I’ve got things to fight for. I’m in a position where I can be effective, and hopefully that means something to California,” Feinstein told Chuck Todd, host of Meet the Press. According to her campaign advisor, Bill Carrick, noted that she had decided in the Fall that she was going to run for reelection, since she has already been proactive in the state.

Feinstein tweeted, “I am running for reelection to the Senate. Lots more to do: ending gun violence, combating climate change, access to healthcare. I’m all in!”

On Feinstein’s campaign’s Facebook page, she additionally wrote in her post that she will be “giving DREAMers the chance to stay in the United States.”

Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, fully supports Feinstein’s pursuit for candidacy and is hosting her a fundraiser. Garcetti exclaimed on the fundraiser invitation, ““In this topsy-turvy world of the Trump administration, we need her seniority and her experience now, more than ever. Senator Feinstein is not just principled, she is powerful.”

Feinstein is 84 years old and has been serving for the Democratic Senate for 25 years, although, we think her prime time has passed for such a position.