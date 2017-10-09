[VIDEO] “I’d F*ck Christ In The *ss”, Gay Coffee Shop Owner Completely Loses It When Christians Enter His Business

A group of Christians were forced to leave Bedlam Coffee in Seattle, Washington because the owner could not stand their presence. A barista informed him that the group was responsible for handing out booklets regarding Biblical teachings regarding sin and abortion to the public on the streets of Seattle. The owner went berserk on the Christians when they sat down to enjoy a cup of coffee on their break from handing out pamphlets.

The owner confronted the Christians saying “I’m gay, you have to leave. This is offensive to me. I own the place. I have the right to be offended.”

The group told the owner that they didn’t leave any booklets in the coffee shop and that they just wanted to take a break and sip a cup of joe. However, things escalated fast for the owner.

After a series of saying “shut up”, the owner continued with, “There’s nothing you can say. This is you and I don’t want these people in this place.”

The Christians were appalled that they couldn’t enjoy their coffee in the shop and wanted to know why their presence was a disgrace to the owner. The owner was heated now, exclaiming, “Can you tolerate my presence? Really? If I go get my boyfriend and f**k him in the a** right here you’re going to tolerate that? Are you going to tolerate it?”

In the wake of this turmoil, the owner exploded in anger bellowing “Answer my f***ing question! No, you’re going to sit right here and f***ing watch it! Leave, all of you! Tell all your f**king friends don’t come here!”

A lady of the group responds with “Just know that Christ can save you from that lifestyle.” As they begin walking out of the coffee shop, the owner responds saying, ““Yeah, I like a**,” the owner spat. “I’m not going to be saved by anything. I’d f**k Christ in the a**. Okay? He’s hot.”

A member of the group told the owner, “We’ll pray for you guys.”