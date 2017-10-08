Teacher Threatened Of Being Beheaded By 5th Grade Muslim Students [VIDEO]

VIDEO

by American News Editor ago0

5th and 6th grade Muslim students threatened to behead their teacher. This is truly alarming.
Take a look:

As reported by Yahoo:

Australia has gone off the deep end and has completely altered their thoughts to the far left. From total gun control to 100% voter requirement, they have created the perfect environment that breeds this type of radical behavior.

The article continues:

According to the census numbers, Australia is not going to be looking good in a few years, see for yourself:

 Should we stop the muslim extremists before they go too far?

Related posts