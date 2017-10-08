[VIDEO] Illegal Immigrant Claims Illegals Have The Right To Block Traffic, Gets Instantly Demolished By Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson explained to a lawyer that just because illegal immigrants are in this country, it does not mean that they should necessarily have the same rights.

Cesar Vargas, who alleges to be the first illegal immigrant attorney in New York, mentioned that illegal aliens in Los Angeles absolutely had the right to hold up traffic to protest the end of the Dreamers Act. Vargas stated, “They have a constitutional right to express their opinions.”

Tucker responded, “No, stop! They don’t have a constitutional right to block me from getting to work in the middle of a public street, or me getting home to see my kids. It’s annoying, it’s illegal, it’s indefensible.” He continued, “If I tried this in Mexico, or Venezuela, Honduras, Nicaragua, China, name a country … that would be insane! If I showed up in someone else’s country and said, ‘I have a right to influence your political system,’ no one would put up with that!”

Tucker proceeded, “By definition, non-citizens do not have a right to influence our legislative system. Only citizens have that right. That’s the difference between a citizen and a non-citizen. And you’re trying to erase it. You can see why American citizens might resent that.”

