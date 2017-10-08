One Network Didn’t Receive Anything At The Emmy Awards Of Journalism, Guess Who

During the 38th annual Emmy awards for News & Documentary, one network didn’t receive any Emmy Award for Journalism. Can you guess which one?

This is sickening. No network is undeserving of the recognition, however, the nominees that are represented speak volumes.

These are the Emmy Awards by news network or television:

Networks like PBS (12), CBS (9), ABC (5), CNN (3), and MSNBC (2) make it obvious that Fox News is not being nominated on purpose. The Fox News Network did not win a single Emmy award in 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, nor 2012.

PBS received an Emmy for outstanding investigation on terrorism, CBS’s “60 Minutes” on foreign wars, and ABC’s “Nightline” on gangs.

According to the Independent Journal Review, “Maddow won one of her awards, “Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis,” for the bipartisan issue of the crisis in Flint. Her second award, “Outstanding Live Interview,” was given for her interview with Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway. “Anderson Cooper 360” won for its reportage on Trump University Fraud.”

Take a look at the video below:

Do you think Emmy Awards are worth anything?