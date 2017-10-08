Steve Scalise Throws First Pitch, But Gets The Surprise Of His Life When The Catcher Revealed Himself

On Friday night, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) celebrated his birthday in a major way. He was picked to throw the first pitch before Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals.

Capitol Police Officer David Bailey, one of the officers on Scalise’s protective detail the morning he was shot in June, caught the pitch at home plate.

Steve Scalise was finally able to return to Capitol Hill more than three months after being shot.

He thanked Officer Bailey and Officer Crystal Griner during his speech to the House Chamber. “If anybody ever wondered why we’re assigned security detail, I surely found out that day,” he explained. “Let me tell you, I want to specifically mention Crystal Griner and David Bailey. Crystal and David were assigned to my security detail that morning, and day in and day out they are part of our family.”

Scalise continued, “Crystal couldn’t be with us today, but David Bailey is with us. David, you are my hero. You saved my life. Thank you so much. I also thank — owe thanks to a lot of people on the field with me.”

This is amazing.