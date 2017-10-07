Vegan Cook Says She’s Happy With The Vegas Shooting, Less Meat Eaters Alive

The Las Vegas massacre has sparked conversations all over social media. Hateful comments have been made by liberal ignorants. The worst of these comments was made by 60-year-old Delinda Jensen who is a devout vegan and owns a food truck in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania called Mother Nature Vegan Cuisine.

Jensen posted to her now deleted Facebook page, “Yes I am jaded. Fifty nine meat eaters dead. How many animals will live because of this?” Beneath that post, she added, “I don’t give a [expletive] about carnists anymore.”

According to a source, Jensen is already feeling the blowback from her statements. Her business has gone under and she has had to place her food truck in storage. Jensen said with remorse, “I (expletive) up. Was it poorly written? Absolutely. Do I regret it? Yes. I am so sorry I wrote that.”

She apologized for her ignorant comments most likely because she received such a harsh response. Jensen stated, “Meat eaters or not, no one deserves to die like that.” She then dubiously claimed, “I wasn’t celebrating the death of those people. That’s not how vegans think — we are non-violent.”

