BREAKING : Vegas Shooting Witness Claims She Heard Multiple Shooters

The Las Vegas massacre that happened Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival is the worst mass shooting in American history. 59 people are already dead and more than 500 are injured. A concertgoer named Gail Davis recently explained to radio host Michael Savage why she thinks there was more than one shooter.

Gail, who hid under a vendor tent with her husband during the shooting, stated, “The thing that we noticed, my husband noticed too and I think even the metro police officer, there were shots that were higher pitched. There were shots that were lower sounding, and they were going at the same time, and the lower shots were getting closer to us, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, somebody walking in the crowd is spraying their gun back and forth and shooting people.’”

Although Gail mentioned that she is not a gun expert, the shooting survivor added, “The one that was lower kept getting closer sounding to us. To me, it sounded like somebody was walking from the crowd from west to east, through the crowd and shooting.”

Gail remembered a woman that was hit by a flying bullet behind her during the concert. She said, “How could a bullet be coming from our right, which was on our west, we’re facing direct south, the bullet would have to come straight up and make a 90 degree turn and go into her stomach?”

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo also mentioned that “He had to have some help at some point. Maybe he’s a super-guy. … Maybe he’s super-yahoo, was working out all this on his own, but it would be hard for me to believe that.”

