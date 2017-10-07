Shep Smith Blasts Trump For Supporting The Anthem, Gets Instantly Shut Down

Shepard Smith blasted Trump for supporting the anthem, but got instantly shut down.

Smith commented, “It’s very clear that for his base, this is the red meat of all red meat. Because they’re able to reframe this. They’re able to say, ‘Oh, they’re attacking the national anthem, they’re attacking the troops, they’re attacking the flag.’”

“None of which they’re doing. They’re not doing any of that. They’re upset about racial injustice in the country and they’re upset about the things that the president has said, and yet he’s able to turn it around for his base,” Shepard continued.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska posted on Twitter, “You have the right to protest Trump tmrw. But aren’t there better ways than kneeling before the flag soldiers died to defend?” Reactions to Shep’s statements were not kind, with one internet commenter writing in response, “Are you really too stupid Shepherd Smith to see that kneeling during the National Anthem is their symbol of flipping off our flag & our country. All the money that you & NFL players are allowed to make is because of those two symbols, representing a country that allows it to happen. So go ahead & take up for people like that, & think about the countries that really have inequality,”

This is disgusting.

