No, Hillary, Suppressors Would NOT Have Made Things Worst In Vegas

Hillary Clinton ignorantly claimed that even more lives would have been lost at the Route 91 Harvest Festival if the shooter had placed silencers on the guns.

She posted on Twitter, “The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”

Research shows that a suppressor, otherwise known as a silencer, would not have made a difference in the amount of lives lost during the Las Vegas massacre on Sunday night due to the distance of the shooter and the position of the weapons. Hillary Clinton, however, has provided no evidence to back up her statement.

According to Politifact.com:

The distance of the shooter was too far to have made a difference anyways, which is why Hillary’s statement is incredibly false.

