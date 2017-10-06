Two Facts That Explains A Lot: Stephen Paddock Was A Multi-Millionnaire And He Used To Work For …

Stephen Paddock was a multi-millionnaire who used to work for various employers all seemingly related to the government. That explains a lot, see why.

Paddock’s brother said that he was a wealthy retiree, which makes sense when looking into his work history. The Office of Personnel Management verified that Paddock worked for the federal government from 1975-1985, about 10 years. Paddock also worked for the Postal Service in the mid-1970s as a letter carrier. From 1978-1984, he worked as an agent for the Internal Revenue Service. Paddock then had a job as auditor for defense contracts until 1985. Then, in the 1980s he was part of the company that eventually became the aerospace contractor, Lockheed Martin.

The NY Times recounts Paddock’s behavior leading up to the mass shooting:

One story claims that Stephen Paddock had been planning this attack for 20 years. After looking back at his work history, it sounds like he might have been upset with the government.

The real question remains . . . why didn’t Paddock attack during Obama’s presidency? Obama’s presidency did have a great deal of mass shootings. Is he to blame? According to The Black Sphere:

President Donald Trump is unfortunately just receiving the brunt end of Obama’s mess.

Do you think this was all made up by the left?