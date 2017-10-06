Bernie Sanders Claims Trump Is A “White Supremacist” For Helping Puerto Rico

Come on Bernie, just because nobody wanted you to be president, doesn’t mean you have to keep picking on the President of the United States. President Donald Trump has done an amazing job communicating with Puerto Rico, even the governor agreed. However, that didn’t stop Bernie Sanders from calling our president a white supremacist.

Let’s not forget that the governor of Puerto Rico stated, “I have to say that the administration has responded to our petitions. FEMA, Brock Long, has been on the phone virtually all the time with me, checking out how things are going.” Regardless the media still chose to focus on how the mayor of San Juan was displeased with President Trump.

To add flame to the fire, Bernie Sanders explained that the reason Donald Trump was not working harder to help Puerto Rico is because he is a racist white supremacist. We guess he forgot that most of Puerto Rico’s skin color is actually white.

Sanders stated, “Given the president’s history on race, given the fact that he — a few months ago — said there were good people on both sides when neo-Nazis were marching in Charlottesville, yeah, I think we have a right to be suspect that he is treating the people in Puerto Rico in a different way than he has treated the people of Texas or Florida.”

Wow, this shows how stupid he is.

Do you think Bernie is mentally disturbed?