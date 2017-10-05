[VIDEO] BREAKING: Mark Cuban Is Considering Running For Presidency In 2020

Yesterday in a podcast, billionaire Mark Cuban announced that he is “considering” running for president in 2020. In an interview with ViewPoint, he declared that he is “independent all the way through.” He happened to support Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election and was asked if he would be wiling to lend a helping hand to Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

In 2015, when Donald Trump announced that he was going to be running for president, Cuban stated that Trump’s “honest answers rather than prepared remarks” were “the best thing to happen to politics in a long long time.” Cuban explained that he doesn’t care what his “actual positions” are, he appreciates that he speaks his mind because it is a quality “more important than anything any candidate has done in years.”

Podcast host, Bakari Sellers, inquired:

In which, Cuban responded:

The billionaire stated that if he could get behind issues and handle them with the support of the people, then it would make “perfect sense” for him to run for president.

.@mcuban tells me he is "seriously considering" running for POTUS. New pod out now! https://t.co/ckOMQXoFHZ — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 3, 2017

Things had gone south with Mark Cuban and President Donald Trump by September of last year. Donald Trump tweeted:

Take a look at the video below to see highlights of Mark Cuban’s podcast interview:

People are fed up with liberals. They’ve done enough already.

Do you think Mark Cuban stands a chance against Trump?