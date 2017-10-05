Professor Cicciarello Claims That White People Are Responsible For Vegas Massacre, And Wishes A White Genocide For Christmas

Last year, Drexel University Professor George Ciccariello got a lot of unwanted attention when he tweeted, “All I want for Christmas is white genocide.”

His rant didn’t end there, he also unsympathetically posted to Twitter, the “narrative of white victimization is the spinal column of Trumpism, and most extreme form is the white genocide myth.”

Ciccariello claimed that “White people and men are told that they are entitled to everything. This is what happens when they don’t get what they want. The narrative of white victimization has been gradually built over the past 40 years.”

“Yesterday was a morbid symptom of what happens when those who believe they deserve to own the world also think it is being stolen from them,” the professor explained.

Undoubtedly commenters were not pleased with Ciccariello’s point of view, one even stated, “Yes, it was a white man that committed this atrocity, but is this man unaware that he’s white and would also be a part of the genocide he calls for!?! You don’t get a pass just because you are for ’the cause ’. Idiot.”

This is beyond insane.

