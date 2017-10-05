[VIDEO] Watch Tom Brokaw Riling Up Anti-Gun Liberals Against NRA With Hateful Rant

On NBC’s Today, Tom Brokaw responded to NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch’s comment that “NRA members didn’t do this, Stephen paddock did.” Of course, Brokaw used this as his chance to attack our gun rights and tell Democrats to “organize” against the NRA.

Brokaw stated, “Already, gun enthusiasts are locked and loaded, ready for the coming debate after Las Vegas.”

He added that “this is an issue that requires the best efforts of all of us, wherever we stand on this issue of who should own guns and what kind of guns that they own. This has to go to the top of the agenda in American life it seems to me.” Matt Lauer supported Brokaw’s statement by saying, “Yeah, but isn’t that the problem when you say ‘no matter where we stand’? There’s a huge divide in between the different thought processes on this.”

Tom Brokaw continued to explain his stance on Megyn Kelly Today stating, “Well, I would say to this audience, and any audience before which I appear these days, we are where we are because of the power of people who wanted these kinds of guns. And the NRA managed to organize them and get them as a political force in America. So the question is, if you’re not happy with what has happened, your individual obligation as citizen is to organize on the other side. And that’s possible as well.”

He concluded, “The NRA has a lot of money, obviously. And if you’re running against the NRA, in a lot of the western congressional districts for example, you’re portrayed as a traitor to America. You know, you’re not in favor of having people who have weapons, and that’s after all, how the country started. We’re a long way away from that Second Amendment in which we said that a militia is important to our country….I think that we have to step up, all of us, and speak up.”

Take a look at the video below:

This is disgusting.

Is this a good idea to let him do this?