[VIDEO] Trey Gowdy Suspects He Will Find Paddock’s Partner Along The Way

In an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, Congressman Trey Gowdy discussed the mass murder that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. He mentioned how it is “truly impossible to fathom a massacre on this scale.”

Martha then asked Gowdy how he felt about the idea that Americans are becoming desensitized to these kinds of tragedies and almost thinking of them as the new normal. With that, Trey Gowdy said, “We can succumb to the fear and the wickedness, or we can celebrate our freedom and our refusal to be held hostage.” The congressman explained that he would rather be inspired by the acts of true heroism that also took place during Sunday night’s massacre.

Martha MacCallum inquired about how the investigation was going, and Gowdy responded:

He continued to explain that the police would eventually find “someone along the way” that would lead them to the gunman:

This was too well premeditated.

