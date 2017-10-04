Jimmy Kimmel Runs His Ignorant Mouth At Republicans After Vegas Shooting, “Pray God For Forgiveness” [VIDEO]

Jimmy Kimmel showed what an ignorant asshat he is after following along with all the other leftist liberals. Last night on his program, in response to the Las Vegas Massacre, he ranted for nearly 10 minutes that we need gun control and “now is the time for political debate.” The victims haven’t even been laid to rest and this moron has the nerve to mention gun control, even though it wouldn’t have prevented this unfortunate mass genocide. The psychopath that did this had it planned far in advance, and by the looks of the evidence so far, he was probably a leftist that wanted to eliminate Trump supporters altogether. It is extremely disturbing to think about.

Kimmel mentioned our President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and House Speaker Paul Ryan, and then stated that “they should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country.”

He even wanted to dispute the fact that the Las Vegas Police Department could not have stopped this mass murder. “I disagree with that intensely,” Kimmel started, “because of course there’s something we can do about it. There are a lot of things we could do about it. But we don’t, which is interesting because when someone with a beard attacks us, we tap phones, we invoke travel bans, we build walls, we take every possible precaution to make sure it doesn’t happen again. But when an American buys a gun and kills other Americans, then there’s nothing we can do about that.”

Kimmel claimed that “There are loopholes in the law that let people avoid background checks if they buy privately from another party, if they buy a gun online, or at a gun show.” However, Stephen Paddock, the psychopath behind this mass murder, bought all of his guns legally and passed all of the necessary background checks. Paddock altered these guns so that they would shoot faster and ultimately become automatic guns.

Jimmy Kimmel eventually stated to a noticeably upset audience, “I want this to be a comedy show, I hate talking about stuff like this … What I’m talking about isn’t gun control, it’s about common sense.”

He’s so pathetic and irrelevant.

Should Jimmy Kimmel pray for forgiveness for causing the crazed behavior of this nutcase?

