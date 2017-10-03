Restaurant Boycotts NFL “Foolishness”, Gets Immediate Backup By Sheriffs

When a Fat Tuesday’s restaurant in Fairfax, Virginia refused to play the NFL game due to the kneeling protests, customers were enraged. Angry customers took to social media to bash the restaurant, until finally the National Sheriff’s Association stood up for them.

National Sheriffs' Association is going to pay the check of any #lawenforcement officer's meal at Fat Tuesday's https://t.co/2NOtvXNitm — Nat Sheriffs' Assoc. (@NationalSheriff) September 29, 2017

The owners of the restaurant, Karen and R.L. Butler, revealed to their customers that after watching the protests over the weekend, they could not fathom playing the NFL games in their restaurant.

They stated, “As proud parents of an active-duty member of the U.S. Army and a veteran of Afghanistan, we stand on the side of our brave men and women in uniform, not the men in sports costumes that take a knee and disrespect our country, our national anthem, our military and our veterans.”

The owners continued, “We place a much higher value on our great country than any sporting event. Therefore, we will not be showing any NFL games at Fat Tuesday’s until there is a stop to this foolishness.”