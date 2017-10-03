[VIDEO] NFL Legend Herschel Walker Switches Sides To Trump’s, Slams Anthem Kneelers In Epic Rant

Finally former Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings legend Herschel Walker is calling out the NFL for kneeling during the National Anthem.

Walker stated, “I think it means making a league-wide rule that if you want to protest, protest off the job. Where was everyone before the season started? I didn’t see anyone protesting in front of the White House, protesting in front of Congress or protesting in front of police officers. Why did we wait until football season to start this again? If you’re behind it, you have to be behind it all the way.”

Herschel Walker is saying what everyone in America is afraid to admit. Walker does believe that racism exists in the US, however, these protests are about Donald Trump.

“We can’t just point the finger at one person, and most of all you can’t point it at the president,” stated Walker.

He continued, “I think everyone needs to stand, everyone needs to be respectful. The commissioner now needs to take control of this.” The former football star even called on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to put a stop to this debauchery.

It’s not a PR stunt because Herschel Walker is actually personal friends with the president and has even appeared on Donald Trump’s show, The Apprentice.

Do you think the kneelers will understand?