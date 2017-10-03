ALERT: 58 Dead And Over 500 Injured In The Most Violent Mass Shooting Of US History

59 people have been killed and more than 500 are injured after crazed gunman opened fire on a Country Music Festival that was headlining Jason Aldean.

According to Fox News, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock lived in Mesquite, Nevada and was never on the police’s radar. After firing rounds of bullets into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Paddock apparently killed himself. As reported by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shots were blasted into a crowd of nearly 22,000 concert goers at around 10:08 P.M. local time.

MSNBC has reported that at least one police officer died during the concert. Victims also say that they saw muzzle flashes coming from the hotel. Many of the rooms in the Mandalay Bay Hotel were restricted access due to the mass shooting and guests were having to wait until they could reenter the location of the crime.

After searching Stephen Paddock’s house, they described his “companion” Marilou Danley as a person of interest, take a look:

JUST IN: After Las Vegas mass shooting, police have issued this bulletin for a woman who is a person of interest. https://t.co/7Gxc4f5XCn pic.twitter.com/PIdEg9xOt9 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 2, 2017

Jason Aldean issued this touching statement sending his prayers affected and letting everyone know that him and his crew were okay:

One concert goer described an eerie scene of a woman telling her and the rest of the crowd that they were going to die that night:

Las Vegas concert goer says a woman told her and group of friends, “you’re all going to die tonight,” 45 minutes before shooting. pic.twitter.com/EHFpNRHKvu — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 2, 2017

Others in shock posted to Twitter in response to the deadliest mass shooting in America’s history:

A predilection for violence: Looking at the worst mass shootings in the US https://t.co/daVRkrjIVB#LasVegas shooting pic.twitter.com/6U6UhcT6eC — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) October 2, 2017

Dramatic video shows people scrambling for cover as gunfire rings out in Las Vegas. "I have to stay on top of you." https://t.co/k2WTD6gM6A pic.twitter.com/5SL3GnhUCQ — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

Police name #LasVegas gunman as local man Stephen Paddock, 64https://t.co/TuwirVc8JP pic.twitter.com/REzr8rENj6 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 2, 2017

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video shows the terrifying moments a gunman opened fire on concertgoers in Las Vegas. https://t.co/gnEuPESjCR pic.twitter.com/kLnx8cL6Zy — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2017

Politicians also flooded Twitter with their condolences, as well as their concerns:

A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice. — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) October 2, 2017

Senseless, horrifying act of violence in Las Vegas tonight. Praying for all the victims & those impacted by the tragedy. — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) October 2, 2017

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

Even Ivanka Trump stated:

1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

2:2 Our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families. ❤️ #lasVegas — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

This is heartbreaking.

Please send your prayers to the victims and the families.