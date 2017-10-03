ALERT: 58 Dead And Over 500 Injured In The Most Violent Mass Shooting Of US History

NEWS

by American News Editor ago0

59 people have been killed and more than 500 are injured after crazed gunman opened fire on a Country Music Festival that was headlining Jason Aldean.

According to Fox News, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock lived in Mesquite, Nevada and was never on the police’s radar. After firing rounds of bullets into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Paddock apparently killed himself. As reported by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shots were blasted into a crowd of nearly 22,000 concert goers at around 10:08 P.M. local time.

MSNBC has reported that at least one police officer died during the concert. Victims also say that they saw muzzle flashes coming from the hotel. Many of the rooms in the Mandalay Bay Hotel were restricted access due to the mass shooting and guests were having to wait until they could reenter the location of the crime.

After searching Stephen Paddock’s house, they described his “companion” Marilou Danley as a person of interest, take a look:

Jason Aldean issued this touching statement sending his prayers affected and letting everyone know that him and his crew were okay:

One concert goer described an eerie scene of a woman telling her and the rest of the crowd that they were going to die that night:

Others in shock posted to Twitter in response to the deadliest mass shooting in America’s history:

Politicians also flooded Twitter with their condolences, as well as their concerns:

Even Ivanka Trump stated:

This is heartbreaking.
Please send your prayers to the victims and the families.

Related posts