Kaepernick Reaches A New Low: Donates To Charity Who Honors Cop Killer

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, began kneeling during the National Anthem last season. We all thought he would be long forgotten about by now especially after wearing a Fidel Castro shirt and socks that portrayed police officers as pigs, but he keeps popping back up. He is a free agent, but hasn’t signed with a new team yet and clearly nobody wants him because he has a bad attitude and no respect for our country.

The Colin Kaepernick Foundation donated $25,000 to Assata’s Daughters; a resistance organization that honors Assata Shakur. In 1979, Shakur went to prison for murdering a police officer named Werner Foerster.

According to their website, this group’s goal is to “develop and train young people, ages 4-19, in the Black queer feminist tradition and in the spirit of Assata.” They “prioritize this work to help the current momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement to carry on into the future.”

So, this is the organization that The Kaepernick Foundation just donated $25,000 to?

This loser has reached a new low for donating to an organization that honors a cop killer.

This is sickening.

