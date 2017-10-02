DISGUSTING: Miami Dolphins Honor British Anthem, But Kneel For American’s In London

Every NFL sponsor and viewer needs to boycott the NFL until this disrespectful nonsense is over with for good.

Before a game in London, Miami Dolphins honored the British Anthem, God Save the Queen, but for whatever reason, they didn’t feel it necessary to kneel for America’s National Anthem. This is sickening.

If the NFL wants to keep abusing their first Amendment right, let them do so at the risk of loosing their hefty paychecks.