Medias Won’t Cover: Governor Of Puerto Rico Says” Every Time We Have Spoken, The Admin And Trump Have Delivered”

Liberal news is always trying to cast Donald Trump in a bad light, however, Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, says that our President has been nothing but helpful. They have continuously tried to make Trump look bad just to stay relevant.

Rossello responded to this criticism by stating:

In spite of limitations, everyone is "all hands on deck" to help Puerto Rico, says Governor @ricardorossello https://t.co/nafPuPgggj — New Day (@NewDay) September 29, 2017

Socialists, otherwise known as liberals, have purposely tried to make our President look bad by focusing on the negative and refusing to report on how he actually is helping.

How dare they say that President Donald Trump is not doing his part. Trump put a hold on the Jones Act, which prevents ships that are not from the United States to sail straight into Puerto Rico and he has also sent thousands of FEMA workers and Marines to the island that are carrying a multitude of supplies.

The Governor also posted on Twitter, “The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding!”

Of course, the medias won’t cover this.

Are you sick and tired of the fake news? Shame on all liberals.

SHARE THIS STORY TO SPREAD THE WORD!