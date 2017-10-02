[VIDEO] Watch Baltimore Ravens Take A Knee At Home And Receive A Brutal Response From Fans

Everyone is tired of these whining NFL players, coaches, and owners disrespecting our country over and over again. It is about time we put a stop to these pathetic protests.

Baltimore Ravens took a knee on their home field, but didn’t expect to receive boos from fans that could be heard all throughout the stadium.

Watch what happened.

Karma came soon enough, however, at half-time the Ravens were being beaten to a pulp by the Pittsburgh “Kneelers” 19-0.

Should every team kneeling receive the same treatment?