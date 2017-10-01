[VIDEO] Vegan Protesters Jump In Front Of An 18 Wheeler To Stop It… Watch What Happens Next

A group of deranged vegans tried to stop a semi, yes a semi, truck that was entering a factory hauling pig meat. This truck had 18 wheels and one of the protesters was injured during the chaos. We are surprised there weren’t more casualties especially after doing something so stupid!

Watch what happened in the video below:

This has happened before back in September 2015. A different group of upset vegans tried to barricade a semi-truck and ultimately stop it from dropping off chickens to a factory in Ontario, Canada.

Take a look at the video below to see what happened next:

As mentioned in the video’s description, one of the vegans was injured while protesting the chicken drop-off and the driver was surprisingly ticketed . . . but, didn’t those ignorants rush the truck?

This is beyond stupid.

Did they get what they deserve?