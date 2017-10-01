Leonardo DiCaprio Claims Only Those Who Believe In Climate Change Should Hold Public Office

Leonardo DiCaprio claimed only those who believe in climate change, or “science” as he calls it, should hold public office. Of course, he attacked President Donald Trump for pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord stating, “We are going to look back at this point in history, and frankly this administration, and certain people are going to be vilified for not taking action. We should not have people in office who do not believe in facts and truths and modern science that are able to manipulate and risk the entire future of this entire generation.”

During his speech held at Yale, John Kerry held a small container of air from the South Pole, in which he described as “the cleanest air on earth.” DiCaprio then jokingly said, “Let me get a hit of that.” Why don’t we just send these two freaks to the South Pole that way they can hit all the clean air they want?

OK, let’s start with with the science of conception. https://t.co/wVIDV04NhW — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 22, 2017

John Kerry said in regards to climate change, “We just broke three records in the last couple weeks: Irma, the most high-velocity cyclonic effect in a hurricane, winds over 185 miles per hour for over 24 hours; Harvey, the greatest amount of rainfall in history in one storm; and then the fires that are decimating the western part of the country.” He continued, “The evidence is overwhelming.”

Twitter has weighed in take a look:

Great. Let's start with everyone who doesn't think a fetus is human or that there are only two genders. https://t.co/DVWLEZ01wD — Mo Mo (@molratty) September 22, 2017

So, those that see gender scientifically (biological) and not “relative” to ones feelings shouldn’t be allowed to hold public office? https://t.co/VieMIjHsBt — The Brickhouse (@Brick_04) September 22, 2017

Someone should ask Leo when life begins and how many sexes there are! #PartyOfScience — Joe (@JoeC1776) September 22, 2017

For the umpteenth time: you don't "believe" in science. Science is a method which produces theories that change when new data is discovered. https://t.co/UIKcRtcS9g — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 22, 2017

"Believe in science" is a theological construction. https://t.co/mrKfBposXJ — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) September 22, 2017

Just a reminder that people like DiCaprio, Nye, et al, aren’t into science, they’re into scientism. They’re a religious order. https://t.co/JiiatVI31x — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 22, 2017

Biology is a science. So lets start with the people who think men and women are biologically the same and that it's okay to kill babies. https://t.co/RR10bf2cYt — Aaron (@XJester23) September 22, 2017

