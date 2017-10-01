Green Bay Packers Tries To Lure Fans Into Kneeling With Them, Get A Massive Wakeup Call

The Green Bay Packers decided to stand with their arms locked together during the National Anthem and they invited fans to do so also. NEWS FLASH Packers, standing with your arms linked together is still a form of protest. Anyone who isn’t standing with their hand over their heart facing the flag is disrespecting everything that the National Anthem stands for.

The following statement was issued by the Packers’ president:

The Green Bay Packers also issued a statement that asked fans if they would help them protest:

As the National Anthem began, Packers linked arms with Bears players, but the crowd did now follow. NFL fans were not determined to disrespect the flag and they stood with their hands over their hearts like true Americans do.

.@AaronRodgers12 and the @packers stood with arms linked during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/itDmj3v37l — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 29, 2017

They’ve just been shown how American NFL fans really are.

Take a look at the video:

