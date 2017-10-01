Kneeling Titans Player Scoffs At Furious Fans: “Don’t Want To Come To The Game? OK. Bye.”

Tight end for the Tennessee Titans, Delanie Walker, has boldly fired back at NFL fans who have had enough with players trying to disrespect the flag, the country, and those that risk their lives everyday to keep us free and safe.

The Tennesseean newspaper interviewed Walker, in which he taunted those who are opposed to the NFL’s protests. Reporter John Wolf wrote, “Don’t come to the game. That’s the message a couple of the Titans’ star players have for any outraged fans threatening to turn their back on the team…”

According to Wolf, Walker stated, “First off, I’m going to say this: We’re not disrespecting the military, the men and women that serve in the Army. That’s not what it’s all about. And the fans that don’t want to come to the game? I mean, OK. Bye. I mean, if you feel that’s something, we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game. You don’t have to. No one’s telling you to come to the game. It’s your freedom of choice to do that.”

Delanie Walker can think whatever he wants, however, not many appreciated his opinion. One user wrote, “You mean I don’t have to contribute to your salary? Alrighty then!” Another added, “Bye, Felicia! Don’t want us, we don’t want you. Good thing we agree.”

He is so disrespectful.

Should Delanie Walker be kicked out of the NFL?