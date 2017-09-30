While Other Players Are Kneeling, Deshaun Watson Donates A Full Paycheck To Help Unexpected People

Deshaun Jackson was not interested in protesting the National Anthem like all other NFL players during the Sunday and Monday night games. Instead of taking a knee, he was busy giving back to those who had made an impact in his life.

The Texans rookie quarterback decided to donate his first NFL game check to three women who worked in the NRG Stadium cafeteria and were badly affected by Hurricane Harvey. Jackson stated:

Watson split his first paycheck of $27,353 and donated it to these three women. He hoped that it would help them get back on their feet. He said:

ESPN reported:

Take a look at the touching video below:

This is both surprising and amazing.