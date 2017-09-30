Officer Escorting Trump Collapses On I-70, POTUS Then Forces Air Force One To Stay On Ground Until He Speaks To Him

On Wednesday, Blue Lives Matter reported that an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer, Robert Turner, who was escorting Trump on his motorcycle collapsed on I-70. President Donald Trump made sure that Air Force One stayed on the ground until he could speak to Turner.

According to these pictures no one stopped to help the officer, instead everyone continued taking pictures. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Turner’s motorcycle was left behind after he had been taken to the hospital:

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted this video to Facebook of President Donald Trump thanking the officer for his service:

The caption under the Facebook post stated:

Trump’s phone call probably made Officer Robert Turner feel a lot better!

The words Donald Trump told Turner speaks volumes about the true character of our President.

