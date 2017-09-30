[VIDEO] ‘Control Your Dog!’ Thousands Shocked About Latest CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s Claim About NFL Black Players

The media twists and turns everything that President Donald Trump says into something that it was never meant to be. For example, the media has been claiming that our President said he hates black people and wishes that they were slaves.

President Donald Trump initially tweeted, “I think they’re afraid of their players, if you want to know the truth, and I think it’s disgraceful. They’ve got to be tough, and they’ve got to be smart.”

One CNN host even described Trump as “effectively trolling the owners, and it’s the language he understands of fear and goading.” However, it was Chris Cuomo who took it too far stating, “But maybe even uglier than that. It does sound a little bit — and obviously you can come at me on Twitter for this — like he’s saying: ‘Control your dog. Control your dog,’ to the owners.” For the record, Donald Trump has never once uttered those words.

Cuomo continued, “I’m trying to map it here. They’re his friends, the owners, okay. To his friends, he creates a false issue, which puts them in a huge bind. Then, he says ‘Well, I feel bad about what’s happening there with these guys’ — which clearly he does not, because he created this issue to foment political tension. And now he says they’re fearful of the players, so he is setting up the ugliest kind of tension you can.”

One user was so upset with this accusation against President Trump that they responded saying, “U take something that @POTUS said & interpret in such a way to make it sound like he refers to the players as Dogs? Really? smh.”

Take a look at the video below:

He’s even accusing Trump of having said these words.

